(WKBN)- If you’re looking for a job, Giant Eagle is hosting a hiring event Thursday.

This is completely virtual so you can do it from home. It’s from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday.



They’re looking to hire shoppers for their curbside service.



You could even get a $1,000 new hire bonus.



Several local stores are looking to hire through this event including Youngstown, Boardman, Canfield and Warren.

The link for the event can be found here.