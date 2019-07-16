JobsNow: Fabrication, machining specialists needed in Warren

The company offers internal training, which allows their employees to grow from within

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are a machinist or heavy fabricating fitter looking for a long-term place of employment, Warren Fabricating might be just the perfect fit.

“You can definitely move up through the ranks. There’s a lot of things to do here. We’re getting a lot of work in and we always move people around whenever they show interest in those positions,” said project estimator Jordan Cline.

The company specializes in fabrication, machining and assembly of large steel weldments for power generation, surface mining and steel mills.

“We do a lot of components for the steam and gas turbine industry,” said quality control inspector Bill Fullerman.

Currently, they are looking to hire vertical and horizontal machinists, heavy fabricating fitters, fabricating dimensional inspectors and a quality control manager with ISO 9,000 experience.

“The pay is great. The owners are fantastic. Anything we’ve ever needed here to get the job done. They’re more than willing to support us in that aspect,” said Michael Brunton, director of quality.

They also offer great benefits.

“We’re one of the only companies in the area that has 100% paid monthly cost… which is superior to most people. We have a 401K that matches up to 4%,” said vice president Richard Stiffler.

The company offers internal training, which allows their employees to grow from within. This is one of the reasons why some workers have stayed for decades.

“You just got to come to work everyday, bust your butt and we’ll keep you forever,” Stiffler said.

Interested candidates can send their resumes to jobs@warfab.com