Is minimum wage enough to live off of in Youngstown?

WKBN broke down some numbers to find out exactly what a person can afford in the Youngstown area when living off minimum wage.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio raised its minimum wage this year, but can a person live on it?

As of January 1, 2019, the minimum wage in Ohio was raised from $8.30 per hour to $8.55 per hour.

WKBN broke down some numbers to find out exactly what a person can afford in the Youngstown area when living off minimum wage.

A person making minimum wage who works a full-time job of 40 hours per week would make $342 a week. However, this is before taxes and deductions are taken out.

Now, let’s start subtracting:

Federal income tax – 5.51%

State tax – 1.43%

Local tax – 2.65%

Medicare – 1.45%

Social Security – 6.20%

This would bring our weekly total from $342 down to $283.

So in four weeks, or one month, a person making minimum wage will bring home $1,132.

Through research, we found estimates on the average costs of basic needs and bills in the Youngstown area. Now, we will subtract these numbers from our monthly take home pay.

Rent – $631

Electric – $91

Gas – $66

Water/sewer – $166

Cell phone – $80

Car insurance – $60

The total of these bills comes to $1,094. When you subtract that from our take home pay of $1,132, you are left with a total of $38 for the month.

This would mean for a whole month, $38 would have to pay for gas for your car, groceries, miscellaneous household items and any emergencies that may come up.

Some may say minimum wage jobs are not meant to live off, and are designed more so for the youth or students. However, one YSU student says it’s simply not enough.

“Yeah, it’s like a starter job per se, but, I mean, a livable wage would be nice,” said Sam Welch.

Welch works full time making minimum wage. She’s also a full-time student. She said it wouldn’t be possible to live on her own with the income she brings home.

“I would have to pick up overtime or get another one to two jobs. It would just, I couldn’t do it,” she said.

For Welch and many other students, she is able to live with her parents. For some, that is not an option.

According to a survey from 2017, out of 3,500 students nationwide, 33.6% were renters while another 19.3% identify as homeowners.

Currently, the federal minimum wage is not enough to keep a family of two above the poverty line. But there was a time when it was.

In the early 1980s and prior, minimum wage was more affordable and kept a family of two able the poverty line, according to the Census Bureau.

For now, those with families or those who live on their own making minimum wage may have to consider multiple jobs in order to maintain their household.

Editor’s note: In the pie chart at the beginning of the video, the graphic says $238 instead of $283. We regret the error.