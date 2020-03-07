WATCH LIVE: Is coronavirus in Ohio? Gov. DeWine gives update on COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH said Saturday the state now has the ability to test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which will expedite test results.

DeWine said during an afternoon press conference that the Ohio Department of Health has, as of Saturday, the ability to test between 300 and 400 people for the virus. This will allow ODH to get results in less than 24 hours.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, there are zero COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ohio; five people are under investigation.

In addition, the Ohio Department of Health will update its numbers of people being investigated for exposure and, should the time come, confirmed cases seven days a week, up from just on weekdays.

Nine people have been tested, and all of them have tested negative.

The state is also turning to private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 testing. So far, LabCorp offices in the state can test for the virus, and it is expected Quest Diagnostics will be able to test early this week. In addition, DeWine said it is expected some hospitals will be able to test within two weeks.

All of the results of the tests, no matter where the tests are being conducted, will be sent to the ODH.

“We are making the most out of what we have to maximize our testing ability and to prioritize who gets tested,” DeWine said.

Acton said the ODH is setting up a three-pronged approach to the testing:

Highest risk — the patients at the highest risk of contracting the disease. Those include the elderly, those patients with preexisting conditions, those with compromised immune systems, and health care workers.

The rest of us — basically anyone who doesn’t fit into the highest risk category. With an estimated 80 percent of people able to fight the disease without hospitalization, they are encouraged to contact their doctor or health care provider and discuss their symptoms and other questions regarding where they may have come in contact with the COVID-19 virus. Should those patients be suspected of contracting the virus, they will be tested.

Sentinal surveillance — ODH will monitor outbreaks for flu-like diseases that don’t respond to traditional flu treatments, which may indicate COVID-19 cases spreading throughout the community.

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, the ODH recommends people practice these preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Watch Kristine Varkony’s Q&A with OhioHealth infectious disease Dr. Joseph Gastaldo: