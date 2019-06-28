Investigators say Youngstown woman’s children found neglected, with injuries

Moeisha Wright is charged with three counts of child endangering

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is facing child endangering charges.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Moeshia Wright on three counts of child endangering charges.

According to Mahoning County Sheriff’s Major Jeff Allen, the case began with a complaint to Children Services.

“When [Children Services] went to the house, they found one of the children with severe bruises on his chest and back. The child went to the hospital, and then they found that the child also had a broken arm,” he said.

There was also another child in the home, and agents found both had been medically and nutritionally neglected, according to Allen.