COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel is delaying the groundbreaking of a $20 billion chip-manufacturing plant in central Ohio.

The facility, announced earlier this year and to be built in a section of Licking County that will be annexed into New Albany, will postpone its groundbreaking event originally scheduled for July 22.

An Intel representative told NBC4 that work continues on the project, with only the groundbreaking delayed. The move may be a way to prompt Congress to resume work on the CHIPS Act, which has been stalled since both houses passed differing versions of the legislation.

“We are excited to begin construction on a new leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing plant in Ohio and grateful for the support of Governor [Mike] DeWine, the state government and all our partners in Ohio. As we said in our January announcement, the scope and pace of our expansion in Ohio will depend heavily on funding from the CHIPS Act,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately, CHIPS Act funding has moved more slowly than we expected and we still don’t know when it will get done. It is time for Congress to act so we can move forward at the speed and scale we have long envisioned for Ohio and our other projects to help restore U.S. semiconductor manufacturing leadership and build a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.”

DeWine issued a statement in support of Intel’s desire to see the CHIPS Act passed.

“Preparations continue to move forward for Intel’s expansion into Ohio. Governor DeWine agrees with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger that Congress should swiftly pass the CHIPS Act so this project can expand quickly,” DeWine said through a spokesperson.

Scott McAfee, chief communications and marketing officer for New Albany, released a statement as well.

“New Albany has taken the action necessary for the project to move forward and we continue to work with Intel as a new and valued partner in our business park,” McAfee’s statement read.

When announced, the investment was called the largest ever in Ohio, creating 3,000 high-paying jobs, 7,000 construction jobs and potentially 10,000 long-term jobs.

At his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden noted the plant as a way to increase manufacturing in the U.S. and reduce dependence on imports for computer chips that control many everyday items.

“If you travel 20 miles east of Columbus, Ohio, you’ll find a thousand empty acres of land,” Biden said. “It won’t look like much, but if you stop and look closely, you’ll see a field of dreams, the ground on which America’s future will be built.”