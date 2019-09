BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mr. Darby’s Emporium is holding an event Saturday to benefit the Salvation Army.

Authors of the book Lost Idora Park, Jim and Toni Amey, will be signing copies of the book.

There will be exhibits from the park including a roller coaster car and an antique car from the amusement park.

The store is located at 8574 Market St. in Boardman.