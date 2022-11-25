COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot at an off-duty police officer and a portion of Interstate 71 is closed.

Columbus police dispatcher confirmed that an off-duty officer was shot at while driving along the highway and both exit ramps from I70 to I71 North are closed as well as I71 North up to the Broad Street to I670 and Main Street exits.

Police are searching for a black SUV, which is said to have also struck the officer’s car. The officer was not injured during the incident.

