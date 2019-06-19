‘I was shaking really bad,’ Struthers kids say man racially harassed them

Now, the boys are scared to walk around their own neighborhood.

A woman in Struthers is speaking out after she says her two teenage sons and their brother were racially harassed, and no charges were filed.

“They told me that a man tried to run them over, and he got out the car cussing and trying to fight them, calling them racial slurs,” said Neena Miller, mother of two of the three boys.

Sincere Miller, 13, Allen Willis, 15, and Korrell Bush, 14, said they were walking home from the park Saturday when it happened.

“He stopped and got out the car and started calling us names. Came up to us, tried to fight us and that’s where I called my mom,” Willis said.

“We were scared because we were just in suspense. We didn’t know what he was going to do next,” Bush said.

Neena Miller says now, the boys are scared to walk around their own neighborhood.

“I think it might happen again. I don’t know if it will happen, but I’m thinking like, it happened once, it could happen again,” Willis said.

Police questioned the suspect. According to a police report, he denied purposely trying to run the kids over, but he eventually admitted to pulling his truck over, getting out and yelling at the kids, calling them racial slurs. He also admitted to telling them, “this is my neighborhood.”

Police reported that while he was at the station making a phone call, he was overheard stating, “Ya, f*** these f***ing n***ers.”

The report also states he admitted to being intoxicated while at the station for questioning. He was not charged with a DUI because he was not seen driving, although his truck was parked outside the station, he told police he was dropped off.

Ohio Revised Code allows investigators to file charges against a person if the victim feels that they could be harmed by the suspect. There is also a charge relating specifically to ethnic intimidation.

Stuthers Prosecutor John Zomoida said no crime was committed, however. He declined to file charges against the man, saying the belief that he was going to cause the kids harm was not reasonable.

“There is nothing that I see that in any way that says that he threatened to cause anyone of them harm for any reason. He may have gotten out of the car, and he may have been yelling, and he may have been advancing toward them, walking toward them, however, you want to phrase it, but I don’t see anything in any statement that says he threatened to kill me, or anything like that,” Zomoida said.

All three boys said they feared for their safety, though.

“I was shaking really bad,” Sincere Miller said.

Neena Miller said she feels more should be done and she doesn’t want to wait for something worse to happen.

“So I have to wait until someone runs my kids over and kills them possibly,” she said.

Miller said this isn’t the first time she has experienced problems.

The morning after the incident, she said she came outside to find bricks in her driveway and on her garage. Now, she is working with the NAACP and hopes sharing her story will help prevent this from happening to others.