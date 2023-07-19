CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned of a break in a mystery that has gripped Northeast Ohio since July 18, 2014.

Cory Barron and his family went to a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field. Cory never went home. He disappeared during the concert.

Now, nine years later, the I-Team has learned Cory’s family is closer than ever to getting justice. Police have identified a person of interest.

No arrests have been made. Sources, however, tell the Fox 8 I-Team that DNA has been collected from the person of interest and has been sent for testing. It could take several months for detectives to get the results.

Detectives are also talking to those who were with or around the person of interest during the concert.

Cleveland Police Homicide Detective Aaron Reese said he could not reveal what investigators are doing on the case, but said the investigation is ongoing.

“Oh yeah it’s very active, we are continuing to investigate,” Reese said . “We are not going to give up. We have leads and we are actively investigating.”



Cory’s family members tell the Fox 8 I-Team they want justice for Cory.

“We want answers,” Matt Barron, Cory’s father, said. “We left as a family, had plans as a family, we came home without Cory.”

In July 2014, officials said Barron died after falling down a garbage chute at Progressive Field during a Jason Aldean concert. The Lorain County Coroner’s office initially ruled the manner of death as undetermined. In November 2022, after private investigators and Reese uncovered additional evidence, the manner of death was changed to homicide.

“From the beginning, we’ve always said we do not believe this was an accident,” Matt Barron said.

He added Cory was over 6 feet tall and wouldn’t accidentally fall into a 2-by-2 garbage chute.

“Someone’s at fault, we know that now,” said Clay Barron, Cory’s brother. “There’s no better time to keep pushing forward.”

Cory’s family members said he will never be forgotten.

“He doesn’t get those same opportunities to be a Dad,” said Britta Barron, Cory’s sister. “To be an uncle and to do all the things that he had ahead of him because there is evil in this world.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Cleveland Homicide detectives at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.