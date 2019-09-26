LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

‘I know I am’: Sheriff’s worker fired over racist admission

News

Chatham County Sheriff tells reporters that the man has been fired from the department

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights generic_212339

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia sheriff’s employee has been fired over a video that shows him confronting a 19-year-old Latina for speaking Spanish at a McDonald’s and then admitting to being a racist.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher tells reporters that the man has been fired from the department, but declined to identify the man or provide his job title. The expletive-filled video shared on Twitter shows the white man confronting Cristina Riofrio for speaking Spanish to her friends, saying she probably came over on a boat.

At one point, Riofrio says “I’m videoing this. You’re a racist,” to which the man replies, “I know I am.” Riofrio says the man shouldn’t be proud of that fact just before an off-screen employee tells the man he needs to leave.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com