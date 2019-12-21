Holiday shipping guide: Deadlines for Amazon, Target, UPS and more

The clock is ticking to get your gifts mailed and shipped in time for Christmas

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – As you’re making your list and checking it twice, make sure you check those shipping deadlines, too.

Christmas is less than one week away, so here are some of the biggest dates you’ll want to jot down.

FedEx has a list of various deadlines that start as soon as Thursday, depending on which shipping option you choose.

For Target and Best Buy, your deadline is Friday.

For USPS, depending on what you’re sending, there are various deadlines starting Friday.

For Amazon, if you’re a Prime member you have until Sunday. If not, you’re out of luck.

Walmart’s deadline is also Sunday.

For UPS, the deadline is Monday.

Of course, all the nitty-gritty details are on each company’s website. Click on the links above for more information.