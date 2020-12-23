Hinckley police ask for info after young boy abandoned in cemetery

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW)– The Hinckley Police Department is asking for information after a young boy was left in a cemetery Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 12:15 p.m. at the Hope Memorial Gardens on state Route 303.

A witness told police she saw a medium blue, mid-sized car in the northeast corner of the cemetery. Police said when she drove near the vehicle, it sped away. That’s when she saw a little boy running after the car, followed by a dog. The vehicle went west on SR 3030 towards Brunswick.

(Photo courtesy: Hinckley police)

Hinckley police said the boy appears to be about 3 years old and only knows his first name is Tony. He told police his mom’s name is Katy and his dad’s name is David. Tony has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said he is in protective custody and Medina County Children Services was notified.

Anyone with information on the boy or his parents is asked to call the Hinckley Police Department at 330-278-7162 or the Medina County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 330-725-6631.

