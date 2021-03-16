Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Youngstown, the annual mean wage is $42,260 or 21.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $254,270. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Mechanical engineers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $70,710
– #309 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,540
– Employment: 306,990
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
#49. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $72,440
– #246 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,950
– Employment: 121,340
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
#48. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $72,630
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,940
– Employment: 287,960
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($103,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,480)
— Hammond, LA ($86,880)
#47. Speech-language pathologists
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $74,370
– #225 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,000
– Employment: 154,360
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
— Chico, CA ($104,640)
#46. Network and computer systems administrators
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $75,140
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,410
– Employment: 354,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)
#45. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $75,170
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,180
– Employment: 249,090
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)
— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)
— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)
#44. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $75,910
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,720
– Employment: 220,750
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($110,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($107,190)
— San Juan-Carolina-Caguas, PR ($103,530)
#43. Insurance underwriters
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $76,990
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,640
– Employment: 100,050
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($114,370)
— Rapid City, SD ($112,670)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($110,470)
#42. Database administrators and architects
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $77,150
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,110
– Employment: 125,460
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
#41. Logisticians
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $77,440
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,680
– Employment: 182,050
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)
— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)
#40. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $77,990
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,220
– Employment: 13,850
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($94,520)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($93,610)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,110)
#39. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $78,150
– #320 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
#38. Computer systems analysts
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $78,510
– #214 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,160
– Employment: 589,060
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
#37. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $80,120
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,960
– Employment: 111,660
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Redding, CA ($116,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,670)
#36. Physical therapists
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $81,260
– #319 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– Employment: 233,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
#35. Electrical engineers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $81,570
– #260 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
#34. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $81,830
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,000
– Employment: 46,430
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($111,530)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($109,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,460)
#33. Occupational therapists
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,450
– #198 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,210
– Employment: 133,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— The Villages, FL ($115,090)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)
#32. Industrial engineers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $86,280
– #173 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,660
– Employment: 291,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
#31. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $86,650
– #222 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
#30. Sales engineers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $88,890
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
#29. Information security analysts
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $89,050
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– Employment: 125,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
#28. Civil engineers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $90,080
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,360
– Employment: 310,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
— Midland, TX ($117,900)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
#27. Nurse practitioners
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $90,200
– #351 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#26. Construction managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $91,780
– #210 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
#25. Medical and health services managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $91,940
– #315 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#24. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $92,030
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,550
– Employment: 28,670
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
#23. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $92,210
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#22. Physician assistants
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $95,190
– #273 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#21. Architects, except landscape and naval
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $95,600
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,560
– Employment: 105,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($123,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)
— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)
#20. Electronics engineers, except computer
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $98,530
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#19. General and operations managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $100,130
– #229 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#18. Human resources managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $101,300
– #229 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#17. Industrial production managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $106,240
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#16. Computer network architects
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $106,680
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
#15. Lawyers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $109,210
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $109,340
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,980
– Employment: 306,980
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
#13. Purchasing managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $111,830
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
#12. Financial managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $114,380
– #229 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#11. Pharmacists
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $115,170
– #336 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#10. Veterinarians
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $118,910
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
#9. Sales managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $123,420
– #186 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#8. Personal financial advisors
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $126,360
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
#7. Computer and information systems managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $129,600
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#6. Architectural and engineering managers
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $141,830
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#5. Chief executives
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $162,800
– #214 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
#4. Nurse anesthetists
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $174,590
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
#3. Psychiatrists
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $180,210
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
#2. Dentists, general
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $188,510
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
#1. Family medicine physicians
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
– Annual mean salary: $254,270
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)