Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Youngstown, the annual mean wage is $42,260 or 21.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $254,270. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Mechanical engineers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $70,710

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

#49. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $72,440

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,950

– Employment: 121,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

#48. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $72,630

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,940

– Employment: 287,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($103,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,480)

— Hammond, LA ($86,880)

#47. Speech-language pathologists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $74,370

– #225 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,000

– Employment: 154,360

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)

— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)

— Chico, CA ($104,640)

#46. Network and computer systems administrators

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $75,140

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,410

– Employment: 354,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)

#45. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $75,170

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,180

– Employment: 249,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)

— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)

#44. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $75,910

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,720

– Employment: 220,750

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($110,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($107,190)

— San Juan-Carolina-Caguas, PR ($103,530)

#43. Insurance underwriters

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,640

– Employment: 100,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($114,370)

— Rapid City, SD ($112,670)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($110,470)

#42. Database administrators and architects

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $77,150

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,110

– Employment: 125,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

#41. Logisticians

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $77,440

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– Employment: 182,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)

— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)

#40. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $77,990

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,220

– Employment: 13,850

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($94,520)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($93,610)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,110)

#39. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $78,150

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

#38. Computer systems analysts

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $78,510

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– Employment: 589,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

#37. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $80,120

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,960

– Employment: 111,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($116,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($111,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,670)

#36. Physical therapists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $81,260

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

#35. Electrical engineers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $81,570

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#34. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $81,830

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,000

– Employment: 46,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($111,530)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($109,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,460)

#33. Occupational therapists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $82,450

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,210

– Employment: 133,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,090)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)

#32. Industrial engineers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $86,280

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

#31. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $86,650

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#30. Sales engineers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $88,890

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

#29. Information security analysts

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $89,050

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

#28. Civil engineers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $90,080

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

#27. Nurse practitioners

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $90,200

– #351 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#26. Construction managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $91,780

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#25. Medical and health services managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $91,940

– #315 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#24. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $92,030

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

#23. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $92,210

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#22. Physician assistants

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $95,190

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#21. Architects, except landscape and naval

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $95,600

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,560

– Employment: 105,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($123,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)

— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)

#20. Electronics engineers, except computer

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $98,530

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#19. General and operations managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $100,130

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,640

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#18. Human resources managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $101,300

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#17. Industrial production managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $106,240

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#16. Computer network architects

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $106,680

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#15. Lawyers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $109,210

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $109,340

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

#13. Purchasing managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $111,830

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

#12. Financial managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $114,380

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#11. Pharmacists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $115,170

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#10. Veterinarians

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $118,910

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#9. Sales managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $123,420

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#8. Personal financial advisors

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $126,360

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#7. Computer and information systems managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $129,600

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#6. Architectural and engineering managers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $141,830

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#5. Chief executives

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $162,800

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

#4. Nurse anesthetists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $174,590

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#3. Psychiatrists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $180,210

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $220,430

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

#2. Dentists, general

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $188,510

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#1. Family medicine physicians

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

– Annual mean salary: $254,270

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)