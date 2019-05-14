First Step Recovery and Travco treat mental health in effort to fight drug addiction

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – We have been looking at different options and approaches when it comes to fighting drug addiction in the area.

First Step Recovery has partnered with Travco Behavioral Health to address how mental health can relate to addiction.

“Typically what we see is that underlying trauma, unresolved trauma or other mental health or psychiatric issues are what sort of keeps that addiction going,” said Cindy Woodford, chief operating officer of First Step Recovery.

First Step Recovery offers patients a chance to detox then move into their extended care program.

Travco also provides psychiatric services to them during this time.

“We have individual and group therapy. Intensive and un-intensive outpatient treatment, which is group three times a week for three hours, in the majority of our medicated assisted treatment individuals go through, they see a medical provider every week,” said Cindy O’Keefe, director of Travco Behavioral Health.

O’Keefe and Woodford agree that mental health plays a big role in treating addiction.

“These individuals that are suffering addiction have been battling mental health issues, from such a young age,” O’Keefe said.

“The sooner we’re able to address those issues, and do it simultaneously, the better the outcome is for the patient,” Woodford said.

Both First Step Recovery and Travco Behavioral Health accept clients 18 and over. They also accept most medical insurance providers.

“It does take all of us, the whole community in this fight,” Woodford said.

First Step Recovery is located in Warren and can be reached at 330-369-8022.

Travco Behavioral Health has several locations,