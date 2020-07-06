Here is your risk of getting the coronavirus during various activities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Going to a bar tops the list of activities that put people — even those wearing masks — most at risk for getting COVID-19, according to a new chart the Texas Medical Association is sharing with doctors to better inform their patients.

The chart ranks common activities from 1 (low risk) to 10 (high risk). Low-risk activities include opening the mail (1), getting takeout from a restaurant (2) or pumping gas (2).

Going to a bar (9), attending a religious service with more than 500 people (9) and going to a sports stadium (9) are all considered high risk.

COVID-19 risk chart (Texas Medical Association Photo)

TMA’s COVID-19 Task Force and Committee on Infectious Diseases created the chart, “based on input from the physician members of the task force and the committee, who worked from the assumption that – no matter the activity – participants were taking as many safety precautions as they can,” according to a post on its website.

The TMA told doctors to keep reminding patients, “that no matter what they do, it’s best if they stay home if possible, wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet of distance when they have to go out, and practice safe hand hygiene.”