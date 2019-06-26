Help wanted: Boardman community raising funds for racing wheelchair

Micah Beckwith has spent the last two years competing in a rented racing wheelchair

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Micah Beckwith, a junior at Boardman High School, has spent the last two years competing in Track & Field in a rented racing wheelchair.

Now, the community is raising funds to make sure he has his own.

A group of supporters, spearheaded by outgoing Athletic Director Denise Gorski, is raising funds to buy Micah his own personal racer chair for better training opportunities.

“My husband and I have partnered with Carmella’s restaurant and Mike Tomczak (former OSU quarterback, 14 year NFL quarterback, and now an assistant football coach at YSU) to help raise funds to buy Micah his own personal racer chair. They range in price from $3,500-$4,500,” said Gorski.

Carmella’s Cafe is hosting the event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14. The Cafe is normally closed on Sundays but wanted to help Micah and his family raise the needed funds.

Tickets are $25 per person, and that includes an assortment of food, a DJ, Chinese Auction and celebrity bartenders. The boys track team parents are donating desserts and paper products, along with workers for the day.

Beckwith competes in four events of the OHSAA Seated Division. He’s earned All-Ohio honors five times over the last two years.

A racing wheelchair will help him train in the offseason for the 100, 400, 800 events in which he competes.

For more information or to get tickets, call Boardman’s Athletic Office at 330-726-3423.