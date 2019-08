Township trustees and firefighters have been pushing to demolish the motel as an eyesore and a safety hazard

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is status quo for owners of the Wagon Wheel motel and officials with Boardman Township.

A hearing was scheduled for Monday morning to discuss whether the motel could re-open or not. However, none of the lawyers involved in the case showed up in court.

Township trustees and firefighters have been pushing to demolish the motel as an eyesore and a safety hazard.

Another hearing will be scheduled in the case.