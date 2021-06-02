Guns N’ Roses coming to Ohio this fall

Musician Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N’ Roses performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Guns N’ Roses is coming to Ohio this fall as part of their 14-stop tour.

Starting at Hersheypark Stadium on July 31, the band will tour around the U.S. ending at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida on October 2 and 3.

But they’ll first make a stop in Ohio on September 23 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

The band says tickets go on sale to the general public June 4 at noon local time.

Nightrain members can get their first shot at a ticket starting June 1 at noon local time.

Here is a line-up of the tour dates and locations: