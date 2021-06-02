Guns N’ Roses coming to Ohio this fall

Musician Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N’ Roses performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Guns N’ Roses is coming to Ohio this fall as part of their 14-stop tour.

Starting at Hersheypark Stadium on July 31, the band will tour around the U.S. ending at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida on October 2 and 3.

But they’ll first make a stop in Ohio on September 23 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

The band says tickets go on sale to the general public June 4 at noon local time.

Nightrain members can get their first shot at a ticket starting June 1 at noon local time.

Here is a line-up of the tour dates and locations:

  • July 31, 2021 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
  • August 22, 2021 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
  • August 25, 2021 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
  • August 27, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
  • August 30, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
  • September 1, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
  • September 11, 2021 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena 
  • September 12, 2021 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena 
  • September 21, 2021 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
  • September 23, 2021 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center 
  • September 26, 2021 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
  • September 29, 2021 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
  • October 2, 2021 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena 
  • October 3, 2021 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena 

