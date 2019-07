The suspect's name and age are not being released

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police say they found a large amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Sunday night.

In total, officers say they found 46 THC cartridges and 31 grams of THC wax in the car.

They say the juvenile driver ran from police during the traffic stop.

The suspect’s name and age are not being released.

