Grand Jury declines charges against off-duty Cleveland officer involved in fatal shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to bring charges against an off-duty Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Desmond Franklin.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the decision during a press conference Friday evening.

Yost said the jury voted “no bill” on charges against Jose Garcia, meaning there wasn’t sufficient evidence that self-defense did not apply in this case.

The Attorney General also said the jury determined the evidence against the off-duty officer did not meet the standard of probable cause under which a grand jury may issue an indictment or charge.

According to officials, Franklin, 22, was shot and killed last April by Garcia.

Yost says the interaction between Franklin and Garcia was brief.

While on his way to work, the off-duty officer reportedly stopped at a convenience store and encountered two males possibly involved in criminal activity. Yost says that after a short verbal exchange, Garcia continued on his way. He “did not act as a police officer” or “take any action to enforce the law.”

Franklin pursued Garcia and eventually pointed a gun at him, prompting the off-duty officer to fire. Franklin then crashed the suspect vehicle into a fence. He was taken to the hospital where police say he was later pronounced dead.

Although Garcia is employed as a police officer, Yost says this particular shooting is treated under the law is common to any citizen’s self-defense claim.

“When Officer Garcia received the threat, he was driving to work, the same as any other citizen,” said Yost. “He reacted in self-defense and the question of whether that self-defense was legally justified falls under the standard that applies to all citizens.”

Stanley Jackson of The Cochran Firm, who is one of the attorneys for the family of Desmond Franklin, released the following statement to FOX 8 regarding the jury’s decision:

“The family of Desmond Franklin is incredibly disappointed that a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to charge the off-duty Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Desmond last April as they drove side-by-side down a crowded street in Cleveland. Grand jury hearings are conducted in secret, so the family is unclear about exactly what information was presented by prosecutors. We will continue to advocate vigorously for Desmond’s family and will address our next steps in the coming days.”

The City of Cleveland released the following statement on the decision: