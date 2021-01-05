Governor Wolf responds to state Senate’s failure to seat incumbent Jim Brewster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, state lawmakers were sworn-in at the Capitol following the 2020 general election in November. Following the state Senate’s failure to seat incumbent Democratic Senator Jim Brewster, Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement.

“Republicans in Pennsylvania and nationally have spread disinformation and used it to subvert the democratic process. Sen. Jim Brewster rightfully won the 45th Senate District, but Senate Republicans are ignoring the voters in the district and refusing to swear him in as Senator,” Gov. Wolf said. “This is a shameful power grab that disgraces the institution. “

Gov. Wolf also said he will work to ensure voters have the final say in elections.

“It is simply unethical and undemocratic to leave the district without a voice simply because the Republicans don’t like the outcome of the election,” Gov. Wolf said.

State Senator Brewster was at the center of a dispute between whether mail-in ballots without dates would be counted toward his race against his Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli.

If the mail-in ballots are counted, Brewster wins by 69 votes. If the votes are not counted, working in Ziccarelli’s favor, she wins by 24 votes.

As for Tuesday’s decision, Gov. Wolf says, “There is no precedent, and no legal rationale, for failing to do so.”