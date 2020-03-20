Gov. DeWine remembers, honors Mark Wagoner Sr. the first COVD-19 death in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine opened his daily news briefing Friday to honor and remember Mark Wagoner Sr., the state’s first COVID-19 coronavirus death.

“We have now entered a new phase of our battle with coronavirus. This phase is not unexpected but it tragic nonetheless. Yesterday, Ohio had its first death from the coronavirus. And it was someone who both Jon and I knew very well, liked very much, respected very much,” DeWine began the daily briefing.

On Thursday, Lucas County Republican Party Chair Mark Wagoner shared the news of the death of his father.

“Our Dad was diagnosed with presumptive COVID-19, although the final test results have not yet arrived. We have been working closely with the Lucas County Health Department and other entities over the last week to ensure that proper notice to those who may have been impacted was being provided. Our Dad would’ve wanted us to be looking out for others even as he was fighting for his life,” said the younger Wagoner in a Facebook post.

Wagoner, Sr., 76, was confirmed as the state’s first death.

When we hear about these deaths, most of the time we won’t know the individual. It will be another number, but we must remember that when we hear about a death, it was someone who was loved, someone who wanted to live longer,” said DeWine as he gave his condolences to Wagoner’s family.