Gov. DeWine implores manufacturers to produce products needed for Ohio coronavirus surge

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking Ohio manufacturers to make supplies needed for the anticipated surge of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the state.

The COVID-19 critical supply list (below) is divided into seven categories: diagnostics and testing, health facilities infrastructure and equipment, personal protective equipment, drugs and medical consumables, medical equipment, advanced, and disinfection consumables/ biohazardous waste management.

