GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man is in the Trumbull County Jail after police said he shot his firearm at a man and woman for trying to retrieve a plant that he stole, according to reports.

Girard Police received a call reporting that someone was shot at. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

While the caller did not provide an exact location, police proceeded to the general area of the report when they noticed Phillip Davis, 65, standing in the street around the 200 block of Verona Street in Girard attempting to flag them down, reports state.

When inquired by police, Davis admitted to firing his gun, and officers noted an upright black shotgun through his window from the roadway, later reported with three rounds in the magazine. Police also noticed a bottle of alcohol in the vicinity and said Davis appeared to be intoxicated, according to reports.

Davis was then placed under arrest and told police the identity of the man and woman he had fired at, and when police arrived to their home, reports state Girard Fire Department was already on scene attempting to calm the woman.

The victims told police they went to Davis’s house to get a plant that was stolen from them. Reports state Davis originally said he would charge the couple for the return of the plant before stating the woman could have it, but when she attempted to retrieve it he got mad, grabbing her arm and scratching it.

Davis then told the man that he would have to go get his gun, which he did and then pointed it directly at him, reports state. The man told police that he yelled “gun” to the woman before the two got into a car and quickly drove off. The victim told officers that Davis shot his gun at them when they were leaving.

Reports state the man and woman did not suffer injuries from the gunshot.

After admitting to police that he was drinking, Davis was charged with felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and using weapons while intoxicated.

Davis was arraigned on Tuesday. He is in the Trumbull County Jail on $25,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24 at 9 a.m. in Girard Municipal Court.