Girard crime activity: Man reports gun stolen from home

Sunday, June 23

7:10 p.m. – 400 block of Iowa Ave., an owner reported their cat missing. According to police, the owner believes the cat’s previous owner is responsible for the disappearance.

Monday, June 24

5:22 p.m. – 1000 block of Gary Ave., police were dispatched to a home for a menacing incident. According to police, the homeowner said his family was being harassed by people in a Jeep that would drive down the street. The man told police that his wife and children were outside when passengers in the Jeep yelled obscenities and started making dog noises at her. While talking to the family, police said they saw the Jeep driving down the road. The driver, Abbey Reed, told police that her friends yelled at the family while she was taking them home because they thought it was funny. The report said police found marijuana “shake” and a small bag of marijuana in the vehicle. Reed was charged with possession of marijuana and police told her there would be more criminal charges if they harassed the family again.

6:49 p.m. – 1100 block of Tod Avenue, a man reported that a gun was stolen from his home, police say. According to the report, the man bought the gun from a pawn shop two months ago. He said it was missing from a dresser drawer, and there were no signs of forced entry.

Tuesday, June 25

1:02 p.m. – N. State Street, Adam Staie, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic charges. According to the report, police made a traffic stop for no front plate. Police say the plates on the car were registered to another vehicle and Staie had suspended license. Officers seized a crack pipe from the car that was had crack residue on it, according to the report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.