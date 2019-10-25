Former National Guard recruiter from Poland Twp. sentenced for pornographic images

Breaking News
Clinger was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must register as a tier one sex offender

Nathan Clinger, pandering obscenity involving a minor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Pa. National Guard recruiter from Poland Township received his sentence earlier this week.

Wednesday, Nathan Clinger was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must register as a tier one sex offender.

Clinger faced charges of pandering obscenity after authorities said they found pornographic images on his cell phone. Police said the hidden-camera videos showed an 11-year-old girl getting dressed in her room and using the restroom.

He pleaded down on September 18 to two counts of attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

