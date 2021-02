Former Columbus Police officer Adam Coy charged with murder in shooting of Andre’ Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Columbus Police officer Adam Coy has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for the shooting death of Andre’ Hill.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost made the announcement Wednesday night.

Coy is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, dereliction of duty for failure to turn on his body camera, and dereliction of duty for failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt Hill presented a danger.

Yost said Coy has been arrested and will appear in court Thursday.

Adam Coy

“I believe the evidence in this case supports the indictment, and my office will vigorously prosecute this case,” Yost said while announcing the indictment.

The Franklin County Coroner said Hill died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation into the shooting, Yost said. The Attorney General’s office will be handling the prosecution due to an election transition within the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.

“Law enforcement officers are held in high regard because of their sacrifice, their courage, their service to our communities,” Yost said. “They undertake the increasingly difficult and dangerous task of protecting our communities. But every person is responsible for and judged for his or her own actions. Neither guilt nor virtue may be inferred simply by association.”

“My policy is that any case involving an officer-involved shooting is presented to a grand jury for consideration of charges,” Yost said.

Coy was fired from Columbus Police after a Dec. 22 shooting that resulted in the death of Hill.

“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. said in a statement at the time of Coy’s firing.