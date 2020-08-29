Flight 93 National Museum making modifications to 9/11 ceremony in lieu of pandemic

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Flight 93 National Memorial will continue their tradition of remembering the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93 on Friday, September 11, 2020.

The National Park Service (NPS) is planning a shortened remembrance to ensure the health and safety of visitors, the Families of Flight 93, volunteers and staff.

“By modifying the observance, we are able to honor the passengers and crew members, but also make the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers a priority,” stated Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen M. Clark.

“While this year will certainly be different than in previous years, we remain committed to honoring the sacrifice of the forty heroes.”

The modifications of the ceremony will include cutting the normal ninety minute ceremony, to a twenty minute “Moment of Remembrance” and is set to begin at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, September 11 at the Memorial Plaza.

There will be no keynote speaker or musical talent at this year’s ceremony. Instead, each name of the passengers and crew members will be read aloud with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance, which will observe the exact time Flight 93 crashed at 10:03 a.m.

This will be streamed virtually on EarthCam.

There will be limited parking available for those who want to attend, and the NPS will not be running their shuttles to the Plaza.

The Visitor Center will open an hour early at 8:00 a.m. and remain open until 7:00 p.m. to provide increased access on September 11. Officials say visitors who visit during peak hours may experience delayed entry due to the possibility of overcrowding and safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

Officials are also asking visitors to adhere to the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/sept11observance.