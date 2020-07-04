Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore

Friday’s crowd was expected to be 7,500 people who received tickets for the event

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since 2009, fireworks were seen Mount Rushmore.

The nearly 20-minute fireworks show followed an event that included a speech by President Donald Trump.

Check out the story below for a look back at all the activities at Mount Rushmore on Friday.

The monument is in the Black Hills area of South Dakota, a popular tourist destination on the western side of the state. The faces of four presidents, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln are carved into the mountain.

The memorial drew about 1.9 million visitors in 2019.

Friday’s crowd was expected to be 7,500 people who received tickets for the event. The South Dakota Department of Tourism said about 125,000 people wanted to attend the event. Ticket holders were selected through a lottery system.

The memorial is closed to the public on Friday.

