Firefighters determine where fire started in Canfield plaza

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters believe that they know where the fire started that severely damaged businesses in the Canfield Plaza on Sunday.

Firefighters were able to look at surveillance video from across the street, now believing that flames erupted behind a sign used for the now closed Sunkiss Tanning Center.

The fire destroyed nearly half of the plaza, including what had been the RP Motors office, Hair Hut and half of Toula’s Bridal.

Workers at all three locations are working on plans of what they will be doing next.

VP Motors is setting up a temporary office to take over for the office that was lost. Hair Hut workers are also looking for a temporary location until they decide if the current building can be saved.

Toula’s Bridal is moving dresses that were in the back of the store to be restored and dry cleaned. Hundreds of dresses were saved.

A new water tower went into service less than a year ago. Canfield’s fire department are crediting that water tower with providing enough pressure to keep the stubborn blaze from completely destroying the plaza.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.