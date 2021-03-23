Farm-to-table: Where to get fresh groceries for free

Local food banks have been able to provide any non-perishable food needs, but when it comes to fresh and healthy foods, community members are stepping in to help

PROCTORVILLE, OH (WOWK) – Last month’s ice storms and flooding left many families with empty refrigerators. Local food banks have been able to provide any non-perishable food needs, but when it comes to fresh and healthy foods, community members are stepping in to help.

At the Rome Church of Christ in Proctorville, Ohio, volunteers passed out around 100 food boxes filled with healthier options.

There is a lot of perishable stuff in here, milk and vegetables and things like that. There’s enough stuff in here maybe to keep you for about a week or so. Chris French, Rome Church of Christ minister



“Farmers to Families” food boxes be distributed at the Rome Church of Christ. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Earlier this month, the church was contacted by their local Necco foster care, adoption, and counseling organization to pass out the boxes. Since then, they have been distributing the boxes once a week.

The “Farmers to families” food box program in Lawrence County has been serving families across the region. Trish Johnson with the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization (ILCAO) says their goal is to help these families get back on track.

This has helped them get their stock back up into their refrigerator and feed their families. Trish Johnson, ILCAO Administrative Service Manager

Along with the Rome Church of Christ, the ILCAO has been giving away around 1,300 food boxes each week.

The Rome Church of Christ will continue their work again next Monday, but if you can’t make it then, the ILCAO will also be giving away food boxes this Wednesday.

For more information on the ILCAO and the “Famers to Familes” food boxes, click here.