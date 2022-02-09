***The video above is from a previous report***

(WJW) – Bob Saget’s family revealed his cause of death one month after the “Full House” star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room, according to reports from PEOPLE.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, The Hollywood Reporter, and other outlets, the family confirmed that Saget died from head trauma. The family said investigators determined that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something and went to bed, not thinking anything of the injury. They said no drugs or alcohol were involved.

They also thanked Saget’s fans for their love and support during this difficult time.

Saget was found unresponsive at a Ritz-Carlton hotel room by security the afternoon of Jan. 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saget was on tour doing standup in recent weeks, TMZ reports. He last tweeted Saturday night from a gig in Jacksonville, Florida. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again,” he tweeted.

At the time, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported they found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget was best known for his role on “Full House” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”