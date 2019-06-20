Family of Salem boy battling cancer invited to share story in Washington D.C.

His family will be making the trip to D.C. on June 24 to make a difference and share their story to inspire others

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A five-year-old Salem boy who is winning his battle with cancer is heading to Washington D.C. for Family Advocacy Day.

Jonny Milburn was diagnosed with cancer when doctors found a large brain tumor in April of 2018. Now, Jonny is winning the fight.

His family will be making the trip to D.C. on June 24 to make a difference and share their story to inspire others.

“Be brave, be strong,” said Jonny.

Jonny is a new big brother and a tee-ball player whose smile lights up a room. It is hard to tell that his last 14 months have been full of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and therapy.

“He had his last round of chemo at the end of May, which went very well, thankfully. He’s had blood work since then that has all looked good,” said Angela Milburn, Jonny’s mom.

Jonny has another MRI scheduled for the beginning of July. The goal is two years of clean scans.

The road ahead is still unknown, and because of that, the Milburns cherish every moment.

“We went to the beach yesterday and he was playing with his brother and his sister was napping, and we’re having fun and sometimes you just break down for a moment because you are so happy. You’re watching him have fun and in the back of your mind, you’re going, “Wow, I hope we can just stay in this moment,”‘ Angela said.

Jonny was nominated to join dozens of other children on Family Advocacy Day to share his story with lawmakers.

“It’s a very, very large honor. We are grateful for the opportunity and we are excited to be going and representing Akron Children’s,” Angela said.

The trip gives Jonny and his family the opportunity to advocate on behalf of their hospital and children’s health issue. They are also really looking forward to meeting people who are on a similar journey.

“To have Jonny see some of the other children that have overcome things, that are working toward overcoming things,” she said.

The Milburns will be spending two days in D.C.