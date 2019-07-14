LIVE NOW /
Family and friends remember Youngstown man murdered last year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A memorial was held in Youngstown Saturday night for a man who was murdered one year ago.

Friends and family of Delmas Pippin gathered at East Side Civics bar for a shooting off of fireworks.

They said Pippin left behind his three children: 13-year-old Kelsey, 8-year-old Liam and 4-year-old Olivia.

Pippin’s friends shared what he would say about the memorial.

“He would be laughing right now, he would laugh. His laugh was contagious. He would want us to celebrate with a bottle of Crown and laugh and have fun,” said Bethany Paulin.

As of now, no one is charged with the murder of Pippin.

