HENDERSON, Kentucky (WCMH) – The body of a convicted murderer who escaped from custody earlier this week has been found in the Ohio River, according to Kentucky police officials.

The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, said during a press conference Sunday that the body of Bradley Gillespie, 50, was found floating in the river close to his last known whereabouts following a pursuit last week, Sean McKinney, Henderson chief of police, said.

“A preliminary investigation reveals that we recovered the body of Bradley Gillespie from the river,” McKinney said.

Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, were reported missing Tuesday from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution near Lima, Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

On Wednesday, Henderson police officers spotted a suspected stolen car. Officers attempted to pull the car over, but the two men fled. A pursuit ensued, with the stolen car crashing and both inmates running from the scene. Lee was caught, but Gillespie fled the scene.

McKinney said Gillespie’s body was found not far from where he was last seen after the pursuit.

Gillespie was charged with murder, breaking and entering, theft, assault, and a number of other charges.