Electrical outlet shorts out, catches mattress on fire in Austintown home

The chief said the family cannot go back into the home at this time

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire that broke out in Austintown Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the house on the 600 block of Duke Circle around 12:20 p.m.

The fire chief said an electrical outlet shorted out in the upstairs bedroom, causing the fire. Some items in the home caught fire, including a mattress.

There was a family who lived in the house, but officials said no one was hurt.

The chief said the family cannot go back into the home at this time.