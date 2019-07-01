LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News at Noon

Electrical outlet shorts out, catches mattress on fire in Austintown home

News

The chief said the family cannot go back into the home at this time

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire that broke out in Austintown Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the house on the 600 block of Duke Circle around 12:20 p.m.

The fire chief said an electrical outlet shorted out in the upstairs bedroom, causing the fire. Some items in the home caught fire, including a mattress.

There was a family who lived in the house, but officials said no one was hurt.

The chief said the family cannot go back into the home at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story