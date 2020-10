There is concern across the country over possible protests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local officials are urging calm ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and other elected leaders met with reporters Friday morning. They talked about measures they’re taking to ensure next week’s election process goes smoothly.

There is concern across the country over possible protests.

This group wanted voters to know, you’ll be safe going to our polls. Those who try to disrupt the process, they say, will be prosecuted.

More stories from WKBN.com: