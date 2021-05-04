Youngstown mayor wins spot to vie for second term

With 61 precincts reporting in the county, voter turnout was just 13.04 percent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown cruised to a victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, setting up a bid in November to win his second term.

Unofficial results from the Mahoning County Board of Elections have Brown garnering 57.41 percent of the vote.

Coming in second was political newcomer Ryan Kelly with 28.59 percent of the bite, and First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver, who won 14.01 percent of the vote.

Brown will face Republican Tracey Winbush and three independents in the general election in November. Winbush ran unopposed in the Republican Party primary.

The only other opposed in the county was a Struthers at-large council race and two levies, one in Struthers and one in Sebring.

Board of Elections Chairman Tom McCabe said Tuesday’s election was virtually problem-free.

“I never even left the office,” he said.

Oliver was expected to give Brown serious competition, yet he only managed 781 votes. Kelly had 1,549 votes and Brown had 3,201 votes.