WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown will join President Joe Biden Monday to announce a plan to provide low-cost high-speed internet access to more customers in the Valley.

WKBN.com will carry the press conference live beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included $14.2 billion funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30 monthly subsidies ($75 in tribal areas) on internet service for millions of lower-income households.

The Biden-Harris Administration has secured commitments from 20 leading internet providers—covering more than 80% of the U.S. population across urban, suburban, and rural areas—to either increase speeds or cut prices, making sure they all offer ACP-eligible households high-speed, high-quality internet plans for no more than $30/month.