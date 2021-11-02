Youngstown mayor election race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The mayor’s race will feature three candidates with names on the ballot.

Democrat Tito Brown is hoping to get reelected while running against Republican Tracey Winbush and non-party candidate Richard Hill.



There are also 6 write in candidates vying for the spot:

Calvin Hill Sr

Cecil Monroe

Claudette Moore

Tayana Smith

Amber White

Lynette Wesley

We will be here all morning keeping you updated on what’s happening at the polls and what you need to know if you’re heading out to vote.