Youngstown mayor election race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The mayor’s race will feature three candidates with names on the ballot.
Democrat Tito Brown is hoping to get reelected while running against Republican Tracey Winbush and non-party candidate Richard Hill.
There are also 6 write in candidates vying for the spot:
- Calvin Hill Sr
- Cecil Monroe
- Claudette Moore
- Tayana Smith
- Amber White
- Lynette Wesley
We will be here all morning keeping you updated on what’s happening at the polls and what you need to know if you’re heading out to vote.