Youngstown councilwoman announces run for state representative

(WKBN) – Youngstown City Councilwoman Lauren McNally wants to change political positions. She wants to start making decisions in Columbus.

Before a crowd of 75 people on Thursday, McNally announced that she is running next year as a Democrat for state representative of the 58th District.

Michele Lepore Hagan currently holds the seat but is term-limited.

McNally wants to focus on education and make sure communities with American Rescue Plan money can also get state grants to make the money stretch.

She also has a way to deal with the Republican supermajority in the state legislature.

“We hear the loud ones on TV, we hear the loud ones on social media, but there are ones down there that just want to work to get the stuff that needs done done and those are the people I want to make the relationships with,” she said.

When it comes to abortion, McNally said she is pro-choice. She is also in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana but would have opposed stripping the governor of his emergency powers. On sports betting, she had no opinion, saying she’d have to look into it further.