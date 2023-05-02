YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Six Youngstown City Council candidates are vying for the necessary nominations to appear on their respective wards’ ballots in November.

Second Ward

Former Youngstown city police chief and incumbent councilman Jimmy Hughes is looking for a second term in office after he defeated primary opponent Ra’Cole Taltoan four years ago.

Hughes said he brings decades of service in the city to the job and will work to make improvements to the ward.

“You want to walk out of your house and feel comfortable that you live on the East Side. You don’t want the East Side to be that part of Youngstown that’s not forgotten about by the administration. You want those things improved,” Hughes said.

Taltoan said her focus is on economic development. A former AmeriCorps Vista member, Taltoan said she will work to provide economic security for women and to facilitate effective change in her community.

“I am big on building small businesses and keeping them here, which means we’ll have an economic layout in the Second Ward and be able to bring in more jobs,” said Taltoan.

The winner of the Second Ward Democratic nomination will face independent candidates Benjamin Brown and Million Perry Phifer on the November ballot.

Fifth Ward

Incumbent councilman Pat Kelly and Carrie Watson are running for the Democratic nomination to represent the Fifth Ward.

Kelly was appointed in January to succeed former Councilwoman Lauren McNally, who is now a state representative. Kelly is a former Campbell police chief and the security chief for the Youngstown school district, and he has more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Challenger Watson is a fifth-grade teacher at the Youngstown Community School. She said she wants to change the way residents think and talk about the city, with certain points of interest pertaining to the curriculum in schools.

The winner of the Fifth Ward’s Democratic nomination will face independent candidates Linsey Bonnette and Richard Yaslik in the November election.

Sixth Ward

Incumbent Councilwoman Anita Davis and former Councilwoman Janet Tarpley are running for the Democratic nomination for the Sixth Ward.

Davis is the current Sixth Ward councilwoman, holding the position since 2015. She has served over 35 years with the Youngstown Police Department.

In her time serving on the council, she has worked with youth organizations and made efforts to improve relations between police and the community.

Tarpley has had several failed political runs in the past but has also served as Sixth Ward councilwoman from 2008-2015.

Tarpley says she would like to support the students and help them achieve things such as signage for the school.

The winner of the Sixth Ward’s Democratic nomination will face independent candidate Cheryl Findley on the November ballot.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. WKBN will have the latest election results at WKBN.com.