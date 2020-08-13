Women for Trump tour stops in Lisbon, says it’ll take grassroots effort to keep president in office

Erin Perrine, with the Trump campaign, said a Biden-Harris victory could spell big trouble for the oil and gas industry in this part of the country and the half-million jobs tied to it

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A big pink bus brought cheers in Lisbon Thursday morning. The Women for Trump tour made a stop at the Columbiana County Republican Headquarters as part of its campaign through Ohio.

The supporters, most of them women and many wearing pink, were told the race for the White House will depend on grassroots campaigning.

“We want to be out there, knocking doors, talking to voters because that connection is really going to make a difference,” said Erin Perrine, the press communications director for President Trump’s campaign.

The event Thursday came just a day after Joe Biden, a former vice president, and Kamala Harris, a California senator, made their first appearance as the Democratic presidential ticket in Delaware.

Perrine said a Biden-Harris victory in November could spell big trouble for the oil and gas industry in this part of the country and the half-million jobs tied to it.

“Joe Biden wants to say, ‘Oh well, you can become a coder and learn a new career. That’s not the careers of today.’ He can’t read off a teleprompter without an issue, but he wants to try to encourage Ohioans to pursue a different career?”

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who was vetted as a potential vice presidential choice for Hillary Clinton four years ago, is calling Harris “very qualified” to join the ticket with Biden.

Despite Republicans’ claims that Harris is too liberal, Brown said she represents what he called “the mainstream” of the Democratic Party.

“When there’s a fork in the road and we’ve got to say, ‘Do you come down on the side of corporate interests or do you come down on the side of workers and consumers?’ Every single time, Sen. Harris — as I do — comes down on the side of workers and consumers,” he said.

Brown took particular offense at Trump’s use of the word “nasty” to describe her.

“I just don’t understand this, that it’s acceptable for a president of the United States to call people names, to make comments like that about a political rival, to keep — to continue to divide people,” Brown said.

He believes the president’s name-calling will ultimately cost him the White House.

Those who came out Thursday said they’ll do their part to keep Trump in office.

“I think that we’re going to come out, all our grassroots people — especially the Women for Trump and everyone else — and we’re going to take it, without a doubt,” Doris Layfield said.

“I don’t go with the polling. That’s been wrong so many times and I think that Trump is going to crush ’em,” Judie Shortreed said.

Many of them believe a silent majority supports the president.

“I know there is because out of all the people I talk to, you’ll find maybe, like I said, one or two — I mean, of 90 people there,” Mary Theis said.

It could mean the difference 81 days from now.