WKBN to interview Jill Biden during presidential campaign stop in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Fresh off his appearance at Tuesday’s presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be in parts of northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania Wednesday. WKBN 27 First News reporter Nadine Grimley will be interviewing Jill in Alliance.
It’s part of a train tour that started in Cleveland.
Here are the tentative stops:
9:45 a.m.: Cleveland, OH
11:45 a.m.: Alliance, OH
2:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh, PA
3:45 p.m.: Greensburg, PA
4:30 p.m.: New Alexandria, PA
5:20 p.m.: Latrobe, PA
7:30 p.m.: Johnstown, PA
You can watch Nadine Grimley’s interview starting on First News at 5 tonight.
More stories from WKBN.com: