WKBN to interview Jill Biden during presidential campaign stop in Alliance

Vice President of the United States Joe Biden (L) looks on as First Lady Jill Biden introduces him at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner Gala, on Saturday, March 22, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.(Josh Edelson/AP Images for HRC)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be in parts of northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania Wednesday

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Fresh off his appearance at Tuesday’s presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be in parts of northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania Wednesday. WKBN 27 First News reporter Nadine Grimley will be interviewing Jill in Alliance.

It’s part of a train tour that started in Cleveland.

Here are the tentative stops:

9:45 a.m.: Cleveland, OH

11:45 a.m.: Alliance, OH

2:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh, PA

3:45 p.m.: Greensburg, PA

4:30 p.m.: New Alexandria, PA

5:20 p.m.: Latrobe, PA

7:30 p.m.: Johnstown, PA

You can watch Nadine Grimley’s interview starting on First News at 5 tonight.

