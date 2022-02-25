HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania.

Learn more about each candidate hoping to fill the empty seat Governor Tom Wolf will leave behind in 2023 below. The information provided is from the candidate’s website or articles from abc27’s reporters.

Republican

The Senator of Pennsylvania’s 33rd District announced his candidacy for Wolf’s open seat in January 2022 at a rally in Gettysburg. He was the fifteenth Republican to join the race.

Mastriano has been a public and active supporter of former President Donald Trump, which, as he shared with abc27’s Dennis Owens, he hopes will make him a winner in the May primary. Mastriano has also been in the media for sponsoring busses to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

To learn more about Mastriano, visit his website by clicking here. Or, visit the campaign website created by Friends of Doug Mastriano, by clicking here.

The former Republican member of the United States House launched her campaign for the state governor in January 2022. During her time in Congress, she was a co-chair of the Republican National Convention.

According to Hart’s LinkedIn account, she is also an attorney plus a strategic and political communications consultant.

To learn more about Hart, visit her campaign website created by Hart for PA by clicking here or here.

In 2018, Lou Barletta was the Republican party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate, and in May 2021, he announced his run for Pennsylvania governor. Barletta is also known for his time as former Hazleton mayor and his four-terms as a member of Congress.

To learn more about Barletta, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

The Montgomery County commissioner announced his candidacy for governor in February 2021. According to his campaign website, Joe Gale was the first elected official in Pennsylvania to endorse former President Trump during his 2016 campaign.

Gale’s brother Sean is running for Pennsylvania’s United State Senate seat, as well.

To learn more about Gale, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

The Conservative activist announced his candidacy at a firehouse in Cumberland County in June 2021. Charlie Gerow also runs a communications and marketing firm in Harrisburg and is a Pa. Republican party committee member. He began his political career on the campaign staff of Ronald Reagan.

To learn more about Gerow, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

Announced in September 2021, William McSwain, former U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, is running for governor.

Prior to his time as an attorney, McSwain was a scout/sniper platoon commander in the U.S. Marine Corps. If elected, her plans to focus on strengthening the economy, reducing crime, promoting school choice and pro- family policies, according to his campaign website.

To learn more about McSwain, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

The President Pro Tempore of Pennsylvania’s Senate joined the race for governor in November 2021. With his announcement, many wondered if he would step down from President Pro Temp. to run, but he told abc27’s Dennis Owens, “No. Has the attorney general said he’s gonna stay attorney general? I think it’s easy for me to stay as pro temp at the same time.”

Corman, however, confirmed that he will not be seeking another Senate term. He kicked off his “Restore Freedom” Listening Tour in Bellefonte in November as part of his campaign.

To learn more about Corman, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

The Pittsburgh-based attorney announced his run for governor in May 2021. Jason Richey joined in time to take part in the first GOP Gubernatorial debate held at Dickinson College in January.

“We have to fundamentally remember people’s constitutional rights, and give them liberty and give them the opportunity to peruse their happiness even during the pandemic,” Jason Richey said at the debate.

To learn more about Richey, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

In June 2021, the Republican from Westmoreland County announced his candidacy. According to his campaign website, if elected, John Ventre plans to reduce state legislators form 253 to 67, make election-day a state holiday, repeal Act 77 plus others.

To learn more about Ventre, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

Dr. Nche Zama made his candidacy official in May 2021. Dr. Zama is a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and has worked for hospitals across Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, York, East Stroudsburg and other locations.

To learn more about Dr. Zama, visit his website by clicking here.

The businessman from Delaware County joined the race in January 2021. According to his campaign website, White is an “avid supporter of veterans and was presented with a plaque by the Pennsylvania Veterans Museum, where they named a room in his honor.”

To learn more about Dave White, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

To learn more about Shawn Berger, a businessman from Carbon County, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

Democrat

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General announced his candidacy in October 2021. He is the state Democrat committee endorsed candidate. Josh Shapiro made his run for governor official via Twitter. In January, Shapiro endorsed Pittsburgh-area state lawmaker Austin Davis to be his running mate and lieutenant governor.

Before his time as the attorney general for Pennsylvania, Shapiro was the chairman of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County. He is in his second term as the attorney general.

To learn more about Shapiro, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

Green

The Hellertown resident announced her campaign and became the sole candidate in the Green party. On her Facebook Campaign page, Olson says “Help me dismantle the useless two-party system.”

To learn more about Olson, visit her page by clicking here.

Libertarian

As the sole Libertarian candidate, Joe Soloski believes in the principles of limited government and minimum state spending, according to his campaign website. Soloski is also a promoter of reducing the emergency powers of the governor.

To learn more about Soloski, visit his campaign website by clicking here.

Dropped Out

Jason Monn (R)

Mike Turzai (R)

Dan Meuser (R)

Scott Martin (R) — He announced that he is suspending his campaign for Governor due to on-going medical issues caused by his recent leg injury and issued the following statement: “The injuries to my leg were beyond a simple broken bone and included a severing of numerous ligaments and tendons in my ankle that are going to require greater and longer rehabilitation than I originally hoped would be necessary.”

Guy Ciarrocchi (R) — “It is time that I close this chapter and wish my colleagues well—both old and new friends. You know that I will continue to be a voice for local businesses, an advocate for children, a defender of liberty—and someone who believes in the promise of America.”

This page will continue to be updated as candidates join or drop from the race. Links to each candidate’s campaign page will also be updated as they become available. Plus, visit Pennsylvania Politics or Your Local Election HQ on abc27.com for more information on upcoming elections.