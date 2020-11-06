When should you take down political signs? It depends where you live

Deputy Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Tom McCabe said it’s up to each municipality's zoning departments

(WKBN) – Election Day is over, but political signs still litter cities and townships all over the country. Besides wondering who is going to be president, people might be wondering when the signs will come down.

Deputy Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Tom McCabe said it’s not up to them; it’s up to each municipality’s zoning departments.

Boardman Township is currently in the process of updating its code. The current code states political signs can’t be up earlier than 30 days before an election and must be down five days following it.

The new code is updated in such a way that there is no time limit. However, it can’t interfere with the public right-of-way, and, unless it’s a banner mounted to a structure, it can’t be more than 6-feet tall.

The updated code is in line with new Supreme Court cases but has not officially been adopted.

Over in Austintown, the zoning laws for political signs state they must be on private property. It also says they can’t be on utility poles or the public’s right-of-way.

However, those laws don’t specify when signs need to be removed.

In the city of Columbiana, there are rules establishing size guidelines for any temporary signs, as well as how long they can be up.

Those rules depend on the type of sign and the district it is placed in.

Those with questions on political signage should check with their area zoning codes or zoning department.

