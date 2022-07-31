(WKBN) – Three months after the May primary election it’s time to do it again.

This Tuesday, voters in Ohio will head back to the polls to decide races that were originally omitted due to redistricting issues.

This time, you’ll be able to weigh in on races for state representatives, state senators, and state central committee members.

On election day, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Early voting is still available. You can head to a polling location and vote from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday.

Don’t forget your driver’s license or photo ID whenever you do head to the polls.

28,000 people have signed up to be poll workers on Tuesday.

The special second primary election will cost taxpayers between 20 and 25 million dollars.