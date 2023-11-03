MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Election directors in Pennsylvania have been busy getting their ballots and equipment ready for Tuesday’s Election Day.

Poll workers stopped by the Election Bureau Offices on Friday to pick up their ballots for in-person voting. Directors are expecting about a 40% turnout for this off-year election. That’s roughly half of who they predict will turn out in 2024 for the full slate of state and federal races.

Directors also want to remind those who do not want to vote in person to get their ballots delivered to the Board offices before the polls close on Tuesday.

“If you have a mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at our office in Mercer up until 8 p.m. on Election Day,” said Mercer County Elections Director Thad Hall. “I’d be very careful about mailing anything on Saturday or Monday and expecting it to get here on Tuesday.”

Polls will be open for in-person voting on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Only first-time voters will be required to provide an ID. Others registered in their precincts won’t have to do that as opposed to Ohio, where every voter must show some form of identification.

Voters who mail in ballots must have them delivered to the election office by 8 p.m. on election night, when the polls close. There is no late arriving for mail-in ballots like there is in Ohio.

Polling places are listed by location at Vote.PA.Gov.

Polls in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.