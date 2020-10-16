What you need to know before voting in Pennsylvania

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The United States Presidential Election takes place Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Voters can choose between Joe Biden, the Democrat; Donald Trump, the Republican; Howie Hawkins, the Independent candidate; Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian; or any of the write-in candidates.

In addition to electing a presidential candidate, voters will also be asked to choose between various candidates for state and local offices.

You can find more about the candidates in Mercer County here.

You can find more information on voting on the Mercer County Board of Elections’ website, including a list of polling locations and election district changes.

The last day to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 general election is October 19.

Check your voter registration here

The last day to do all-in-one early voting (applying for your ballot and voting early in-person) is 5 p.m. October 27. You may continue to drop off your mail-in ballot in person until November 3, so long as you’ve applied for it before October 27.

Absentee/by-mail voting Q&A

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3. Find polling locations here.

